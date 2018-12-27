 »   »   »  Best Of 2018: Who Is The Best Malayalam Actors Of 2018? Pick Your Choice

Mammootty

Mammootty's impactful performance as Derick Abraham in Abrahaminte Santhathikal was one of the major highlights of the movie. In fact, the character explored the actor as well as the star in him and the emotional moments as well as the mass sequences were safe in the hands of the magnificent actor. At the same time, in the movie Uncle, he portrayed an entirely different role and the character which is filled with surprise elements was well portrayed by the much loved actor

Mohanlal

In Odiyan, Mohanlal portrayed a character named Odiyan Manikyan and he brilliantly portrayed the different phases of the character. His performance as Manikyan won the hearts of one and all and the dedication of the actor was much applauded. Even the effort that he put in for the perfection of the amazing actions sequences were fabulous.

Dileep

Dileep has had just one release in the year in the form of Kammara Sambhavam. The role of Kammaran, which had negative shades surrounding was portrayed brilliantly by Dileep. In fact, it could be ranked as one among the best performances of the actor so far. The different phases of Kammaran's life was etched to perfection by the actor.

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil enjoyed a fabulous year and he made a mark with each film of his. The best among the lot would be Varathan, in which he essayed the character named Aby. Well, he simply stole the show with his portrayal of the character, especially in the second half of the movie. His amazing transformation in those sequences was loved by one and all. Similarly, in the movie Carbon, he played the role of a youngster named Siby, who is hell-bent on making some money.

Prithviraj

Prithviraj's portrayal of the character Joshua in the film Koode did touch the hearts of the audiences. He portrayed the character to perfection in a subtle yet impactful manner. The actor's performance in the emotional sequences, especially towards the end of the movie once again proved his brilliance as an actor.

Nivin Pauly

Nivin Pauly impressed the audiences with his performances in the movies Hey Jude and Kayamkulam Kochunni. In Hey Jude, he played the character named Jude, who has some peculiar characteristics. In Kayamakulam Kochunni, the young actor portrayed the role of the historical hero and the actor played both these diverse roles to perfection.

Tovino Thomas

In Theevandi, Tovino Thomas appeared as Bineesh, who is a chain smoker. The different phases of the character, as well as the emotional fluctuations as well as the frustration of Bineesh, were extremely well-handled by the magnificent actor.

Joju George

With the scintillating portrayal of the character named Joseph in the movie with the same title, Joju George has entered the list of best performers of 2018. Joju George stunned one and all with his performance as the character with a scarred past and he created a huge impact with his powerful and memorable performance.

Jayasurya

Jayasurya came up with a couple of scintillating performances in the year 2018. In the movie Captain, Jayasurya portrayed the role of former football player VP Sathyan and he did that to perfection. In the movie Njan Marykutty, he played the role of a transsexual with utmost perfection and without going overboard at any point.