 »   »   »  Best Malayalam Movies Of 2018: Sudani From Nigeria, Ee Ma Yau, Koode & Others!

The year 2018 so far has been a good one for the Malayalam film industry, much like the previous year. The audiences have got to witness films, which were both high on quality as well as commercial elements. Here, we take you through some of the best Malayalam movies of the year 2018 so far.

Sudani From Nigeria

Sudani From Nigeria, directed by debut film-maker Zakariya and featuring Soubin Shahir & Samuel Abiola Robinson in the lead roles, hit the theatres on March 23, 2018. The film narrated a tale of compassion, friendship and humanity, which was shown on screen in the most realistic manner. It was one such film that conveyed the right emotions to the audiences in the most appropriate way, without going overboard at any point of time.

Koode

Koode, directed by Anjali, which was one among the highly anticipated films of the year, made its entry into the theatres on July 14, 2018. Words would be less in describing about this film, which dealt with the brother-sister relationship in the most heart-touching and convincing way. With some striking performances from the lead cast and the amazing packaging of Anjali Menon, Koode truly turned out to be a film that will stay in our hearts for the times to come.

Ee Ma Yau

Ee Ma Yau, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, made it to the theatres on May 04, 2018. The film, which won big at the Kerala State Film Awards, was worth all the recognition that it received. In Ee Ma Yau, Lijo Jose Pellissery offered an experience par excellence. It wouldn't be wrong to tag the film as a proper satire, which was made in the most captive way, without giving away the realistic quotient at any point of time.

Kammara Sambhavam

Kammara Sambhavam, directed by Rathish Ambat and featuring Dileep in the lead role, made it to the theatres during the Vishu season. At the time of its release, the film had opened to mixed reviews; but later on, the audiences got to know the true essence of the film. Kammara Sambhavam was a spoof entertainer with a satirical angle and it is indeed a fresh attempt in Mollywood in all the aspects.

Njan Marykutty

Jayasurya-Ranjith Sankar team's Njan Marykutty got released on June 15, 2018. The team dared to take up a subject that has not been narrated in Malayalam films much. Jayasurya's sparkling performance as the lead character struck the right chords and above all, the film came up with an important message, which they conveyed in the proper manner without going preachy.

Abrahaminte Santhathikal

Mammootty's Abrahaminte Santhathikal, which graced the big screens on June 16, 2018, has emerged as the top grosser of the year. Abrahaminte Santhathikal had everything in it to appeal to the lovers of commercial movies. It scored good marks by becoming a thriller, with both emotional elements and slight mass elements in the right proportions. In total, the film turned out to be one among the best commercial products of this year.

Aadhi

Aadhi, the debut movie of Pranav Mohanlal, hit the theatres on January 26, 2018 and it emerged as the first blockbuster of the year. The film offered the right launch pad for Pranav Mohanlal. With its thrilling content and some never-seen-before action sequences executed brilliantly by Pranav Mohanlal, the film directed by Jeethu Joseph kept the audiences entertained.