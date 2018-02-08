 »   »   » Best Of 2017 Results: Mammootty & Manju Warrier Are The Big Winners!

Best Actor - Mammootty

It's Mammootty who has been voted for the big title of the Best Actor of 2017. His enigmatic performance as David Nainan in The Great Father has led him to win the coveted title. In fact, it was a neck-and-neck race between Mammootty and Mohanlal but finally, the former won the title by fetching above 99k votes.

Best Actress – Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier did impress one and all with her performances in the films of 2017. Rightly, she has been voted by the audiences as the Best Actress of the Year 2017 for her performances in the films Udaharanam Sujatha and C/O Saira Banu.

Best Movie – The Great Father

Mammootty's The Great Father, directed by Haneef Adeni has been voted as the Best Movie of the year 2017. The emotional thriller, which was among the top grossers of the year led the race with above 14k votes leaving behind Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol at the second spot.

Best Director – Haneef Adeni

Haneef Adeni did strike big with his debut directorial venture The Great Father and he has been voted as the Best Director of 2016. It was a tight competition for the top slot between Haneef Adeni and Soubin Shahir, but in the final run, the former won the big title with above 3.6k votes.

Negative Role – Soubin Shahir

Soubin Shahir had played a character with negative shades in his debut directorial venture, Parava. The actor who instilled fear in the minds of the audiences with his excellent portrayal of the character, has been chosen as the Best Actor in a Negative Role.

Best Debut – Soubin Shahir

The year 2017 did witness the arrival of lot of new entrants to various departments of cinema. The most impressive one was that of Soubin Shahir's debut as a director with the movie Parava. Rightly, the actor-director has bagged the title for the Best Debut.

Supporting Actor – Siddique

Siddique has given a startling performance in the film Ramaleela and he has bagged the title for the Best Supporting Actor. With 2970 votes he has won the title leaving behind Renji Panicker (Godha) at the second spot.

Supporting Actress - Lena

Lena's portrayal of Daisy in the film Adam Joan did win her a lot of appreciations. She has overtaken Shanthi Krishna to bag the title of the Best Supporting Actress of the year 2017.