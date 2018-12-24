 »   »   »  Best Of 2018: Pick Your Choice For The Best Malayalam Movie Of 2018!

Abrahaminte Santhathikal

Abrahaminte Santhathikal, the Mammootty starrer that released in the month of June was a huge success at the box office. Apart from being a big success, the film directed by Shaji Padoor was high on quality as well and it gave the Malayalam film audiences a perfect thriller with emotional and mass elements in the desired proportions.

Odiyan

Odiyan is by far the biggest ever Malayalam movie that the industry has ever seen. Directed by Va Shrikumar Menon, Odiyan, starring Mohanlal in the lead role did prove that Malayalam films are capable of conquering the worldwide market. The movie is still continuing its run in the theatres.

Njan Marykutty

Jayasurya-Ranjith Shankar team's Njan Marykutty delivered some important messages to the audiences. It addressed the issues faced by transsexuals in the society and the movie handled the theme with utmost maturity.

Sudani From Nigeria

Sudani From Nigeria, directed by Zakariya is a soulful film and this film that touched upon the concept of humanity and compassion appealed to all sections of the audiences. The realistic approach that the film had worked out pretty well and it was one such Malayalam movie that gained unanimously positive reviews.

Varathan

Amal Neerad's Varathan did offer the audiences a ride that gave them an adrenaline rush. The movie that was a mix of mass and class was one such movie that captivated the interest of the audiences through the movie.

Koode

Anjali Menon came up with yet another brilliant movie in the form of Koode. The movie was high on emotions and it won the hearts of one and all. The film also had strong performances from the lead actors and Koode etched a place in the hearts of the Malayalam film audiences.

Kayamkulam Kochunni

Kayamkulam kochunni, directed by Rosshan Andrrews and featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead role was a runaway success at the box office. The big budget venture proved that we are capable of making films of such a genre. History and fiction were mixed in the right proportions in this well-packaged movie.

Ee Ma Yau

Here is a film that was indeed a class apart. The Lijo Jose Pellissery movie had stunned the audiences with its unique type of storytelling and narration. Later, the film also ent on to fetch big laurels at the various International Film Festivals. Ee Ma Yau stands as the one among the most critically acclaimed movies of the year.