 »   »   »  Best Of 2018: Which Malayalam Actress Came Up With The Best Performance?

Aishwarya Lekshmi

Aishwarya Lekshmi portrayed a character named Priya in this year's blockbuster movie Varathan. The character had a lot of depth and was as important as the movie's lead character played by Fahadh Faasil. The actress portrayed the role to perfection, without going overboard at any time. The character had its own share of mass sequence in the film, which she did with utmost maturity

Anu Sithara

Anu Sithara did impress the audiences with her performance as Anitha Sathyan in the movie Captain. It was not an easy role to play but the actress performed the role in an exceedingly well manner, especially the emotional sequences in the film, which she portrayed on screen without losing the realistic essence.

Anusree

Anusree was seen in a good number of movies in the year 2018 but it was her performance in the film Autorsha that gained the attention of one and all. She essayed the role of the leading lady in this movie and there were moments in the film where she had to carry the film on her shoulders with her performance, which she did with elan.

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier started off the year with the movie Aami, in which she essayed the role of Kamala Surayya aka Madhavikutty. Only an actress of Manju Warrier's caliber could have pulled off such an author-backed role with conviction. She came up with a stellar job by portraying the character to perfection.

Nazriya Nazim

Nazriya Nazim made comeback to films after a gap of 4 years with the movie Koode and she made that comeback a memorable one. In the film, she essayed the role of a charcter named Jenny, the lovable younger sister of Joshua portrayed by Prithviraj. Only somebody like Nazriya Nazim could have done complete justice to the character and she, with her stellar performance made a huge impact in the minds of the audiences.

Nimisha Sajayan

Nimisha Sajayan made a huge mark with her performance in the film Oru Kuprasiha Payyan, in which she essayed the role of an advocate. The well-written role was handled extremely well by the actress. In fact, the actress stole the show in the second half of the movie with her terrific performance as a lawyer.

Parvathy

Parvathy once again proved why she is one of the best actresses of the present day Malayalam cinema with her performance in the film Koode. She handled the character in this film with utmost maturity even the emotional aspects of the character was etched to perfection by the talented actress.