 »   »   » Bharat Ane Nenu Box Office: A Good Start For The Mahesh Babu Movie In Kerala!

At The Kerala Box Office...

Bharat Ane Nenu has released in centres like Kochi multiplexes, Trivandrum Aries Plex and Kollam. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Bharat Ane Nenu has fetched approximately 5.51 Lakhs from its 3 days of run in various centres.



A Steady Increase

According to a Facebook post by Forum Keralam, there has been a steady increase in the collections of the movie from day 1. Reportedly, the film fetched 79k on its day 1 whereas the collections increased to 2.12 Lakhs and 2.59Lakhs respectively on its next two days.



Impact Of Telugu Movies At The Kerala Box Office

Telugu movies releasing in Kerala is not a common phenomenon. Usually, the dubbed version of Telugu movies make a huge impact at the Kerala box office. Some of the Telugu movies from the past have released as it is in Kerala and Bharat Ane Nenu have joined the list in style. With its decent run we definitely can expect more Telugu movies making a direct release in Kerala in the days to come.



Vishu Movies

It is be noted that all the major Vishu releases of the year are still in the theatres, especially at the Kochi multiplexes. Going by the collection report, it has to be said that Bharat Ane Nenu is performing strong in the theatres and holds a good prospect for a fine run ahead.

