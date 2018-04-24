 »   »   » Bharat Ane Nenu Box Office: A Good Start For The Mahesh Babu Movie In Kerala!

Related Articles
Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu's most recent acting venture had hit the theatres on April 20, 2018. The reports have been hugely positive for the movie with the film featuring everything in to for a big commercial success at the box office.
At the same time, Bharat Ane Nenu, directed by Koratala Siva has made a release in Kerala as well. The Mahesh Babu starrer did hit the theatres in couple of centres across Kerala and importantly, the film has got a good star at the Kerala box office as well. Read Bharat Ane Nenu box office report to know more about the same.
At The Kerala Box Office...
Bharat Ane Nenu has released in centres like Kochi multiplexes, Trivandrum Aries Plex and Kollam. According to a report by Forum Keralam, Bharat Ane Nenu has fetched approximately 5.51 Lakhs from its 3 days of run in various centres.
A Steady Increase
According to a Facebook post by Forum Keralam, there has been a steady increase in the collections of the movie from day 1. Reportedly, the film fetched 79k on its day 1 whereas the collections increased to 2.12 Lakhs and 2.59Lakhs respectively on its next two days.
Impact Of Telugu Movies At The Kerala Box Office
Telugu movies releasing in Kerala is not a common phenomenon. Usually, the dubbed version of Telugu movies make a huge impact at the Kerala box office. Some of the Telugu movies from the past have released as it is in Kerala and Bharat Ane Nenu have joined the list in style. With its decent run we definitely can expect more Telugu movies making a direct release in Kerala in the days to come.
Vishu Movies
It is be noted that all the major Vishu releases of the year are still in the theatres, especially at the Kochi multiplexes. Going by the collection report, it has to be said that Bharat Ane Nenu is performing strong in the theatres and holds a good prospect for a fine run ahead.
Meanwhile, Bharat Ane Nenu has been doing a stunning business at the worldwide box office and is on its way to become a big blockbuster.
