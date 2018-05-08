 »   »   »  This Is What Bhavana Has To Say About Female-centric Movies In Malayalam!

Related Articles
Bhavana, the charming actress of Malayalam cinema entered the wedlock with Naveen in the month of January and the actress' wedding was indeed a grand affair. The much loved actress is one among the senior-most actresses among the present lot of the leads.
Recently, Bhavana was in Bahrain for the a function, which was also attended by popular cricketer Irfan Pathan. According to a report by Manorama Online, while speaking to the media , Bhavana opened up about female-centric movies in Malayalam and also her journey, so far. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.
Female-centric Films...
According to the report, the actress has opened up that like the movies that happened in Bollywood, the Malayalam film industry too, needs to come up with movies that give due importance to the female characters. She also opined that everyone would wish for a change from the usual female characters in movies, whose scope revolves around the male characters alone.
In Malayalam Movies..
Reportedly, Bhavana opened up that an actress only gets such female-centric roles once in two or three years. She also added that if there is one particular actress who has been doing such roles then the offers would directly go to them unlike in Bollywood where the top actresses get an equal share.
About Her Career..
The actress, who came into the film industry at the age of 16 opened up about her journey so far. Reportedly, she stated that she is happy but not fully satisfied, since she is eager to do some more good characters.
Previous Film In Malayalam..
Bhavana was previously seen in Malayalam in the film Adam Joan, in which she essayed a crucial role. The actress had won a lot of praises for her performance in the film. She was also seen in a cameo role in the movie Oru Visheshapetta Biriyani Kissa.
Meanwhile, Bhavana will be next seen in the film Inspector Vikram, which is a Kannada movie. The film features Prajwal Devraj in the lead role.
