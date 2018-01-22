 »   »   » IN PICS! Bhavana & Naveen Tie The Knot!

At Thiruvambadi Temple...

Bhavana tied the knot with Naveen at 9:30 am in Thiruvambadi Temple, Thrissur. The function was held amist tight security and was attended by the near and dear ones of the couple.

The Gorgeous Bride...

Bhavana looked as gorgeous as ever in the bride's attire. The actress sported a signature golden coloured Label'M Saree, pairing it up with matching temple jewellery.

The Reception..

As mentioned above, the wedding function was held by only the near and dear ones of the couple. Reportedly, a reception will be held this evening in Thrissur, which will be attended by the celebrities of Mollywood and other close friends of Bhavana.

Mehendi Function..

The Mehendi function was held on January 21, 2017 and was attended by the close friends of Bhavana. The actress was seen sporting a yellow gown with floral design for the pre-wedding function.

Bhavana & Friends

Here's yet another photo from the pre-wedding fumction. In this picture, along with Bhavana, you can see popular singer Sayanora, actresses Ramya Nambeeshan, Shafna, Shritha Sivadas and Mridula.