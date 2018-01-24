 »   »   » Bhavana-Naveen Wedding: Actor Innocent Was Not Invited?

Bhavana tied knot with her beau Naveen on January 22, 2018 at a function, which was held in Thrissur. The post-wedding function was attended by the close friends and relatives of the couple.
Later, Bhavana and Naveen had organised a grand reception for the members of the Malayalam film industry and it was attended by the prominent celebrities of the Mollywood.
While many of the stars attended the event, the absence of others were noted and it led to widespread speculations that many of them were not invited. Popular actor and MP, Innocent, who is also the President of AMMA organisation, was also not present for the big function.
Actor Innocent Wasn't Invited..!
According to the latest reports that have come in, Innocent himself confirmed that he wasn't invited for the wedding or the reception and hence didn't attend the events. He also added that he doesn't have any complaints regarding the same and he doesn't know whether there are any reasons in particular for not being invited.
AMMA Members
Rumours are also doing the rounds that none of the AMMA officials were invited for the big function. The absence of actors like Mukesh, Ganesh Kumar, Edavela Babu, who are in the Executive Committee members of Amma, led to this speculation.
Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj & Jayaram
Meanwhile, Mammootty, Prithviraj and Jayaram were among the major invitees and they attended the wedding reception held at Lulu Convention Centre. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal was also invited for the function but he couldn't attend the event as he was in Mumbai for the shoot of his next movie.
Photos Courtesy: Manu Mulanthuruthy
Celebrities Who Attended The Event..
Apart from Mammootty & Prithviraj, other top celebrities like Manju Warrier, Jayasurya, Indrajith, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, Remya Nameesan, Aashiq Abu, Manoj K Jayan, Nazriya Nazim and many others also attended the big event.