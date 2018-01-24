 »   »   » Bhavana-Naveen Wedding: Actor Innocent Was Not Invited?

Actor Innocent Wasn't Invited..!

According to the latest reports that have come in, Innocent himself confirmed that he wasn't invited for the wedding or the reception and hence didn't attend the events. He also added that he doesn't have any complaints regarding the same and he doesn't know whether there are any reasons in particular for not being invited.

AMMA Members

Rumours are also doing the rounds that none of the AMMA officials were invited for the big function. The absence of actors like Mukesh, Ganesh Kumar, Edavela Babu, who are in the Executive Committee members of Amma, led to this speculation.

Mammootty, Mohanlal, Prithviraj & Jayaram

Meanwhile, Mammootty, Prithviraj and Jayaram were among the major invitees and they attended the wedding reception held at Lulu Convention Centre. If reports are to be believed, Mohanlal was also invited for the function but he couldn't attend the event as he was in Mumbai for the shoot of his next movie.

Photos Courtesy: Manu Mulanthuruthy

Celebrities Who Attended The Event..

Apart from Mammootty & Prithviraj, other top celebrities like Manju Warrier, Jayasurya, Indrajith, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, Remya Nameesan, Aashiq Abu, Manoj K Jayan, Nazriya Nazim and many others also attended the big event.