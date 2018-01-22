 »   »   » Bhavana-Naveen Wedding: Mollywood Celebrities Wish The Newly-weds!

The first month of the year 2018 has witnessed the wedding of one of the most loved actresses of Malayalam cinema. Yes, we are talking about popular actress Bhavana, who has tied the knot with her love, Naveen.
The wedding was held at 9:30 am today (January 22, 2018) at Thiruvambadi temple, which was followed by a function at Nehru Convention centre in Thrissur. The event was attended by the near and dear ones of Bhavana. Meanwhile, some of the popular Mollywood celebrities took to Facebook to wish Bhavana and Naveen on the very special occasion. Keep scrolling down to view the wishes sent out by popular Mollywood celebrities..
Remya Nambeesan
Actress Remya Nambeesan, who was present for the wedding function, did send out indeed a special message on the occasion. The actress posted a wedding pic of Bhavana and Naveen and while wishing the couple she wrote "Love Weds Love".
Lissy
Yesteryear actress Lissy, who is quite active on social media, took to Facebook to send out a special message to Bhavana on the auspicious occasion. She wished Bhavana a wonderful married life.
Prithviraj Sukumaran
Prithviraj Sukumaran, the much loved actor of Malayalam cinema, who has acted with Bhavana in a good number of movies, took to Facebook to wish Bhavana and Naveen, a happy married life.
Poorna Indrajith
Actress Poornima Indrajith was one among the first celebrities to wish Bhavana on the big day. She wished Bhavana happiness in abundance and also posted a photo featuring herself and Bhavana.
Navya Nair
Popular actress Navya Nair was one among the popular Mollywood celebrities who attended the wedding function of Bhavana. She also took to Facebook to send out a very special message to the newly-weds.
Aju Varghese
Popular actor Aju Varghese, who has worked with Bhavana in a good number of movies made it a point to send out his best wishes to the actress, on the special occasion.
Geethu Mohandas
Geethu Mohandas, popular actress turned film-maker, who is a close friend of actress Bhavana, congratulated both Bhavana and Naveen on their wedding.