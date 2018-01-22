 »   »   » Bhavana-Naveen Wedding: Mollywood Celebrities Wish The Newly-weds!

Remya Nambeesan

Actress Remya Nambeesan, who was present for the wedding function, did send out indeed a special message on the occasion. The actress posted a wedding pic of Bhavana and Naveen and while wishing the couple she wrote "Love Weds Love".

Lissy

Yesteryear actress Lissy, who is quite active on social media, took to Facebook to send out a special message to Bhavana on the auspicious occasion. She wished Bhavana a wonderful married life.

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj Sukumaran, the much loved actor of Malayalam cinema, who has acted with Bhavana in a good number of movies, took to Facebook to wish Bhavana and Naveen, a happy married life.

Poorna Indrajith

Actress Poornima Indrajith was one among the first celebrities to wish Bhavana on the big day. She wished Bhavana happiness in abundance and also posted a photo featuring herself and Bhavana.

Navya Nair

Popular actress Navya Nair was one among the popular Mollywood celebrities who attended the wedding function of Bhavana. She also took to Facebook to send out a very special message to the newly-weds.

Aju Varghese

Popular actor Aju Varghese, who has worked with Bhavana in a good number of movies made it a point to send out his best wishes to the actress, on the special occasion.

Geethu Mohandas

Geethu Mohandas, popular actress turned film-maker, who is a close friend of actress Bhavana, congratulated both Bhavana and Naveen on their wedding.