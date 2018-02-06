 »   »   » IN PICS! Bhavana And Naveen Organize A Grand Post-Wedding Reception In Bangalore!

Bhavana-Naveen wedding was one of the most talked about marriages of the month of January. The much awaited wedding was held in Thrissur on January 22, 2018 amidst the presence of the near and dear ones of Bhavana and Naveen.

Later, the couple had organised a wedding reception in Thrissur, which was attended by the big wigs of the Malayalam celebrity. It was also revealed that another reception would be held in Bangalore.

Well, the post-wedding reception in Bangalore was held recently and attended by the close friends and relatives of Naveen, who originally hails from Bangalore. Some of the top celebrities of Kannada film industry and Malayalam film industry also attended the function. The pictures of the same have been doing the rounds on social media. Take a look at some of them...

Bhavana Bhavana looked as beautiful as ever in the post wedding reception held in Bangalore. The actress chose to wear a specially designed blue coloured gown for the big occasion. The Couple Bhavana and Naveen looked a perfect pair. While the actress was spotted wearing a gown, Naveen looked extremely smart in a three piece suit. Priyamani, Musthafa And Parul Yadav Popular actress Priyamani who has worked in a good number of Malayalam movies was present for the big function to wish the couple on the special occasion. She attended the function along with her husband, Musthafa and actress Parul Yadav. Lakshmi Gopalaswami Actress Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, who is a much popular face in both the Malayalam film industry and Kannada film industry was also one among the big guests of the day. Both Bhavana and Lakshmi Gopalaswamy have acted together in the film Arabiyum Ottakavum P Madhavan Nayarum. Other Celebrities The event was also attended by other prominent celebrities of Kannada and Malayalam film industries. Popular actress Nithya Menen was present for the function. Actor Shivarajkumar also made it a point to attend the function and wish the couple. Popular actress Parvatii Nair also graced the function.

