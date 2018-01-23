 »   »   » IN PICS! Bhavana-Naveen Wedding Reception: Mollywood Stars Attend The Big Event!

Bhavana - The Bride

Bhavana, the bride looked extremely gorgeous in a specially designed and heavily embellished golden Lehenga, coupled with a customised necklace dangler.

Mammootty

Mammootty, the Megastar of Mollywood, who is busy with the works of his upcoming film Abrahaminte Santhathikal made it a point to grace the big function and wish the couple.

Photo Courtesy: Manu Mulanthuruthy

Indrajith & Poornima

Popular actor Indrajith and wife Poornima Indrajith also attended the event, which was held at Lulu Convention Centre in Thrissur.

Prithviraj & Supriya

Popular actor Prithviraj, who has worked with Bhavana in a good number of films attended the wedding reception with his wife Supriya. Prithviraj was seen sporting a dhothi and a kurta.

Vinu Mohan & Family

Young actor Vinu Mohan, who made his debut with the film Nivedyam, also graced the big function. He attended the function with his wife Vidya Mohan, who is also an actress.

Nazriya Nazim

Popular actress Nazriya Nazim who is all set to make a comeback to films with Anjali Menon's next movie was also present for the big event. The actress, who was seen sporting a sea blue coloured gown took to Instagram to post a selfie.

Ahaana Krishna

Ahaana Krishna, the young actress of Mollywood who was recently seen in the film Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela took to Instagram to post a collage, which has a picture taken from the event and another one taken from the sets of Chathikkatha Chanthu.

Miya & Bhama

Popular actresses Miya and Bhama were present for the big function. Reportedly, both of them were present for the wedding function, as well.

Shritha Sivadas

Shritha Sivadas, who made a grand debut in Malayalam films with the blockbuster movie Ordinary is one of the close friends of Bhavana. She made it a point to attend the big event.

Jayaram & Family

Popular actor Jayaram attended the function with his wife Parvathy and son Kalidas Jayaram. The much popular actor was seen in all new look, which he has sported for his upcoming film Panchavarnathatha.

