 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Episode 8: David John’s Elimination Leaves Other Contestants Teary-eyed!

The Eviction List

The nominees in the eviction list, as voted by the members within the house, was revealed on Monday itself and was open for voting in public. Aditi Rai, David John, Diya Sana, Srinish, Hima Sankar, Aristo Suresh etc., were the members who were in the nomination list in the past week.

Aditi Rai & David John

Audiences were keenly looking forward to know more about the eviction and Mohanlal, who is host of the show was touted to announce the results. On a step by step basis, it was revealed that Aristo Suresh, Diya Sana, Srinish, Hima Sankar etc., were out of the danger zone. Aditi Rai and David John were the two members left in the eviction list.

Opinion Of The Contestants

Later, Mohanlal asked the opinion of the other contestants regarding Aditi Rai and David John. They were asked to split into two groups, one supporting Aditi Rai and the other one supporting David John.

David John

Mohanlal asked the opinions of David John and Aditi Rai as well, to which they replied that their wish is to see both of them continuing on the show. The other contestants too wished for the same. But finally, Mohanlal announced the inevitable decision of the Bigg Boss and David John was the one who got eliminated after the first week.

A Teary Good-bye

The other members of the house were teary-eyed when they got to that David John has been eliminated from the show. All of them gave a farewell to the young actor and gave him the necessary confidence. Later, the young actor, who spoke to Mohanlal during the show, expressed his happiness on being a part of the show.