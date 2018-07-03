English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Episode 9: Pearle Maaney & Anoop Chandran In The New Eviction List!

Bigg Boss Malayalam Episode 9: Pearle Maaney & Anoop Chandran In The New Eviction List!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Bigg Boss Malayalam has entered the second week after witnessing the first elimination on Sunday (July 01, 2018). At the same time, the list of contestants in the eviction list for this week is already out and this time, the list was compiled using a different procedure. In the previous week, the then captain Shwetha Menon was asked to nominate two people from the contestants for the post of the captain in the second week. She nominated Ranjini Haridas and Archana Suseelan for the captain's post. For the selection, the Bigg Boss assigned a task to each of them and it was Ranjini Haridas who won the competition to emerge as the captain of the house in the second week.

    Images Courtesy: Hotstar

    The 7 Nominations

    This time, the Bigg Boss asked the present captain Ranjini Haridas to nominate 7 members from team, who are eligible for eviction in this week with proper reasons. Ranjini Haridas nominated Aristo Suresh, Pearle Maaney, Hima Sankar, Deepan Murali, Sreenish, Anoop Chandran and Diya Sana. The other contestants who were called to the confession room individually, was asked to nominate two from this 7 members to the list.

    Pearle Maaney

    Pearle Maaney has found a place in the eviction list on the second week with 6 members from the group nominating her name. One of the contestants opined that she is unhappy with the fights going on in the house.

    Anoop Chandran

    Popular actor Anoop Chandran has also found a place in the eviction list by gathering 4 votes in total. One of the contestants cited the issues in rationing as the reason whereas another contestant quoted that he has a double-faced nature.

    Deepan Murali

    Popular serial actor Deepan Murali is also in the eviction list and he was nominated by 4 members from the team. Some of the contestants cited his short-tempered nature and two-faced attitude as the reason for nomination.

    Hima Sankar

    Hima Sankar has found a place in the eviction list in the second week as well. The actress and theatre personality got as many as 5 votes in the second week.

    Aristo Suresh

    Aristo Suresh, who is one among the senior most members of the group, has been nominated to the eviction list in the second consecutive week. He got as many as 5 votes and most of them cited his lack of adjustment as the reason for nominating him.

    Read more about: bigg boss malayalam
    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 12:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 3, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue