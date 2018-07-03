 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Episode 9: Pearle Maaney & Anoop Chandran In The New Eviction List!

The 7 Nominations

This time, the Bigg Boss asked the present captain Ranjini Haridas to nominate 7 members from team, who are eligible for eviction in this week with proper reasons. Ranjini Haridas nominated Aristo Suresh, Pearle Maaney, Hima Sankar, Deepan Murali, Sreenish, Anoop Chandran and Diya Sana. The other contestants who were called to the confession room individually, was asked to nominate two from this 7 members to the list.

Pearle Maaney

Pearle Maaney has found a place in the eviction list on the second week with 6 members from the group nominating her name. One of the contestants opined that she is unhappy with the fights going on in the house.

Anoop Chandran

Popular actor Anoop Chandran has also found a place in the eviction list by gathering 4 votes in total. One of the contestants cited the issues in rationing as the reason whereas another contestant quoted that he has a double-faced nature.

Deepan Murali

Popular serial actor Deepan Murali is also in the eviction list and he was nominated by 4 members from the team. Some of the contestants cited his short-tempered nature and two-faced attitude as the reason for nomination.

Hima Sankar

Hima Sankar has found a place in the eviction list in the second week as well. The actress and theatre personality got as many as 5 votes in the second week.

Aristo Suresh

Aristo Suresh, who is one among the senior most members of the group, has been nominated to the eviction list in the second consecutive week. He got as many as 5 votes and most of them cited his lack of adjustment as the reason for nominating him.