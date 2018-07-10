English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam July 09 Update: Anoop Chandran & Hima Sankar Continue To Be In The Eviction List

Bigg Boss Malayalam July 09 Update: Anoop Chandran & Hima Sankar Continue To Be In The Eviction List

    As you all know, there were as many as 5 contestants in the eviction list in the past week but much to the happiness of the audiences and the contestants, none of them were eliminated from Bigg Boss Malayalam on week 2 while a new contestant also came into the scene. Meanwhile, the show has entered the third week and as usual, the new week in Bigg Boss Malayalam has begun with various contestants being nominated to the eviction list. Who are the major contestants in the eviction list of the third week? Keep reading to know more details about the same.

    Images Courtesy: Hotstar

    Ranjini Haridas

    Ranjini Haridas, who was the captain of the house in the past week was leading in terms of votes, with as many as 7 members nominating her to the eviction list and most of them have cited her not-so-impressive stint as a captain as the reason. But, she is not there in the eviction list for this week. Keep reading to know about the reason.

    Anoop Chandran

    Anoop Chandran, who was a part of the eviction list in the past week, continues to remain in the list this week as well and he received as many as 3 votes this time.

    Sabumon

    Sabumon Abdusamad is another contestant who has been nominated to the eviction list in the third week. Three members from the house nominated his name to the eviction list for this week.

    Hima Sankar

    Hima Sankar, who was nominated in the first two weeks to the eviction list, has found a place in the list for the third consecutive week. Three contestants from the house nominated her name.

    Sreenesh – The New Captain

    As you all know, Sreenesh, who won the assigned task in the past week, is the new captain of the house. Bigg Boss announced that Ranjini Haridas, Anoop Chandran, Sabumon & Hima Sankar are in this week's eviction list and the captain was given the privilege to save one member from the list and add another person, who is not a part of the eviction list.

    Sreelakshmi Sreekumar Has Been Nominated

    Sreenesh suggested the name of Ranjini Haridas to be removed from the eviction list since he found her stint as a captain to be an impressive one. At the same time, he decided to nominate Sreelakshmi Sreekumar to the eviction list citing the reason that she is trying to remain in a group.

