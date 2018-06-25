 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam: Mohanlal Begins The Show In Style And Here Is The Complete List Of Contestants

English
    Bigg Boss Malayalam, the much awaited television reality show has commenced. Hosted by Mollywood's superstar Mohanlal, the show is the Malayalam version of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. The Bigg Boss Malayalam is being aired on Asianet and the grand premiere of the show was held on June 24, 2018.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam: Mohanlal Begins The Show In Style And Here Are The Complete List Of Contestants

    Mohanlal has won the hearts of the audiences as the host of Bigg Boss Malayalam and his unique style of presentation is definitely the biggest highlights of the show. The actor introduced the 16 contestants of the show. Keep scrolling down to know more about the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

    Shwetha Menon

    Popular actress Shwetha Menon, who has one of the well-known actresses of the Malayalam film industry is one among the contestants of the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1, which began on June 24, 2018.

    Sreelakshmi Sreekumar

    Sreelakshmi Sreekumar is a well-known television host and has appeared in a good number of Malayalam movies as well. The actress is also a part of the Big Boss Malayalam.

    Deepan Murali

    Deepan Murali, who is a renowned television actor is one among the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam. He is well-known for his role in the popular serial Seetha.

    Hima Sankar

    Hima Sankar is a popular Malayalam actress with a theatrical background. Apart from films, she has done a good number of plays and short films as well.

    Anoop Chandran

    Anoop Chandran is a well-known character actor of Malayalam films, who is well-known for his roles in movies like Classmates, Vinodayathra, Rasathanthram and many other popular movies.

    Pearle Maaney

    Pearle Maaney is another popular celebrity who is a contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Pearle Maaney, is a well-known anchor and television host and apart from that, she has appeared in a good number of Malayalam movies as well.

    Sabumon Abudsamad

    Sabumon Abdusamad is an actor and television host, who has hosted popular television shows like Tharikida and Take It Easy.

    Archana Suseelan

    Archana Suseelan is a much popular television actress who is well-known for her roles in popular television serial like Ente Manasaputhri, Karuthamuthu.

    Ranjini Haridas

    Ranjini Haridas is also a part of this much popular show. Apart from being a popular television host and anchor, she has also appeared in a couple of movies.

    Apart from the above mentioned members, actor and singer Aristo Suresh, Diya Sana (social activist), David John (popular model and actor),  Basheer Bashi (social media star), Aditi Rai (popular actress), Manoj Varma (film producer and business man), Sreenesh (television actor) etc., are also the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam.

