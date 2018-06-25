 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam: Mohanlal Begins The Show In Style And Here Is The Complete List Of Contestants

Shwetha Menon

Popular actress Shwetha Menon, who has one of the well-known actresses of the Malayalam film industry is one among the contestants of the Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1, which began on June 24, 2018.

Sreelakshmi Sreekumar

Sreelakshmi Sreekumar is a well-known television host and has appeared in a good number of Malayalam movies as well. The actress is also a part of the Big Boss Malayalam.

Deepan Murali

Deepan Murali, who is a renowned television actor is one among the contestants of Bigg Boss Malayalam. He is well-known for his role in the popular serial Seetha.

Hima Sankar

Hima Sankar is a popular Malayalam actress with a theatrical background. Apart from films, she has done a good number of plays and short films as well.

Anoop Chandran

Anoop Chandran is a well-known character actor of Malayalam films, who is well-known for his roles in movies like Classmates, Vinodayathra, Rasathanthram and many other popular movies.

Pearle Maaney

Pearle Maaney is another popular celebrity who is a contestant of Bigg Boss Malayalam. Pearle Maaney, is a well-known anchor and television host and apart from that, she has appeared in a good number of Malayalam movies as well.

Sabumon Abudsamad

Sabumon Abdusamad is an actor and television host, who has hosted popular television shows like Tharikida and Take It Easy.

Archana Suseelan

Archana Suseelan is a much popular television actress who is well-known for her roles in popular television serial like Ente Manasaputhri, Karuthamuthu.

Ranjini Haridas

Ranjini Haridas is also a part of this much popular show. Apart from being a popular television host and anchor, she has also appeared in a couple of movies.