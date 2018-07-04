 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1: Check Out The Remunerations Of The Contestants!

Shwetha Menon

Popular actress Shwetha Menon is one among the most popular contestants in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. According to the sources, Shwetha Menon has a remuneration of 1 Lakh per day in Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Ranjini Haridas

Popular anchor Ranjini Haridas is also a part of the Bigg Boss show. In the report, it has been mentioned that the popular celebrity is said to be receiving Rs 80,000 per day for participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Anoop Chandran

Anoop Chandran, who is a much popular character artist in films, is yet another notable celebrity in Bigg Boss Malayalam. Reportedly, the sources have said that the actor is receiving Rs 71,000 per day for the show.

Pearle Maaney

Pearle Maaney, who is an anchor, VJ and actress, is next in the list. According to the report, Pearle Maaney draws a salary of Rs 50,000 per day in Bigg Boss Malayalam.

Archana Suseelan

Archana Suseelan is a well-known television artist, who has been part of some popular serials. The report adds that according to the sources, the cine actress, who is a part of Bigg Boss draws a salary of Rs 30,000 per day.

Hima Sankar

Hima Sankar, who is a theatre personality and a film actress is also one among the contestants in the show. According to the report, the actress receives Rs 20,000 per day.