 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1: Check Out The Remunerations Of The Contestants!

Related Articles
- Bigg Boss Malayalam Episode 9: Pearle Maaney & Anoop Chandran In The New Eviction List!
- Bigg Boss Malayalam Episode 8: David John’s Elimination Leaves Other Contestants Teary-eyed!
- Bigg Boss Malayalam Week 1: Here Are The Contestants In The Eviction List!
- Bigg Boss Malayalam: What Is Mohanlal's Remuneration For The Show?
- Bigg Boss Malayalam: Mohanlal Begins The Show In Style And Here Is The Complete List Of Contestants
Bigg Boss Malayalam is the new reality show, which has hit the miniscreens in Kerala. The Malayalam version of the much popular show is being hosted by none other than Mollywood's own Mohanlal and the show had a fantabulous start on June 24, 2018. As you all know, the show has as many as 16 contestants, who are popular figures. Most recently, a report had surfaced in The New Indian Express, regarding the remuneration of the various contestants on the show as obtained from sources. Keep scrolling down to know more.
Shwetha Menon
Popular actress Shwetha Menon is one among the most popular contestants in the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam. According to the sources, Shwetha Menon has a remuneration of 1 Lakh per day in Bigg Boss Malayalam.
Ranjini Haridas
Popular anchor Ranjini Haridas is also a part of the Bigg Boss show. In the report, it has been mentioned that the popular celebrity is said to be receiving Rs 80,000 per day for participating in Bigg Boss Malayalam.
Anoop Chandran
Anoop Chandran, who is a much popular character artist in films, is yet another notable celebrity in Bigg Boss Malayalam. Reportedly, the sources have said that the actor is receiving Rs 71,000 per day for the show.
Pearle Maaney
Pearle Maaney, who is an anchor, VJ and actress, is next in the list. According to the report, Pearle Maaney draws a salary of Rs 50,000 per day in Bigg Boss Malayalam.
Archana Suseelan
Archana Suseelan is a well-known television artist, who has been part of some popular serials. The report adds that according to the sources, the cine actress, who is a part of Bigg Boss draws a salary of Rs 30,000 per day.
Hima Sankar
Hima Sankar, who is a theatre personality and a film actress is also one among the contestants in the show. According to the report, the actress receives Rs 20,000 per day.
Sabumon, Sreelekshmi Sreekumar, Aditi Rai, Manoj Verma, David John, Diya Sana, Aristo Suresh, Basheer Bashi, Deepan Murali etc., are the other contestants. The report has also added that the source said Sabumon, Manoj Verma, Deepan Murali etc., get somewhere around Rs 10,000 per day.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.