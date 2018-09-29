 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1: Who Will Be The Winner Of The Big Title?

Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 will end soon and the audiences of the show are definitely glued to the mini screens as well as to the voting pads to help their contestants win the big contest. The final week had as many as 6 contestants in the list until a mid-week eviction happened on Thursday(September 28, 2018).

During the mid-week eviction, Aditi Rai, who was one among the remaining 6 contestants in the house bid a goodbye to the house. Bigg Boss had announced on that day that one contestant will be evicted based on the number of votes.

Now, 5 contestants are in the contention for the big title of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1. Sabumon, Pearle Maaney, Aristo Suresh, Shiyas Kareem, Sreenish Aravind etc., are the contestants who have made it to the final race of the big title.

The fans of all the 5 contestants are active on social media and online circuits and they are giving their favourite contestants all the big support. Sabumon and Preale Maaney are considered to be two of the strong contenders of the big title. Sabumon has been one of the most active contestants inside the house. Moreover, he has been a regular winner of the tasks who has followed all the rules properly. He enjoys a huge fan base. Similarly, Pearle Maaney who is one among the most popular contestants has won the hearts of many people with her stint at Bigg Boss Malayalam. The public support for her is also big. Shiyas Kareem too enjoys a huge fan following. Shiyas Kareem has etched a place for his own in the minds of the audiences with his innocent nature and he too can fetch the title.

Well, the cases if Sreenish Arvind and Aristo Suresh aren't any different. Both of them have won the hearts of the people with their behaviour inside the house. The big winner of the season will be announced on Grand Finale. Audiences can vote for their favourite contestants till today midnight. Let us wait and see what will happen.