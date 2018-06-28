 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Week 1: Here Are The Contestants In The Eviction List!

Aditi Rai

Aditi Rai received the maximum number of nominations from the other contestants. She received as many as 9 votes, with the members mentioning the lack of involvement as the reason behind nominating her.

David John

Actor and model David John has also been nominated for eviction. He has received 5 votes with many of the members tagging him as a shy person.

Srinish Aravind

Serial actor Sreenesh Aravind is at the third spot, in the terms of the number of votes. Four contestants suggested his name into the eviction list.

Diya Sana

Diya Sana, who is a social activist is another member who has found a place in the eviction list. Three contestants nominated her name for eviction.

Hima Sankar

Hima Sankar, who is a theatre and film actor, is another person, who has been nominated for eviction in the first week. She received as many as 3 nominations.

Aristo Suresh

Meanwhile, captain Shweta Menon was asked to nominate a person along with these four people. The captain nominated Aristo Suresh as the team found Aristo Suresh's discomfort to remain on the show quite clear. She added that personally, the entire team wants him to continue on the show.