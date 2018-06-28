 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Week 1: Here Are The Contestants In The Eviction List!

Related Articles
The Bigg Boss Malayalam has opened to a huge reception in the miniscreen. The grand launch of the show was held on June 24, 2018 with Mohanlal introducing the 16 contestants, who would spend their next 100 days in the house. Meanwhile, on the very first day, the contestants were asked to elect a captain among themselves and Shwetha Menon won the maximum votes as she was chosen as the captain of the first week.
The contestants were called one by one to the confession room and were asked to nominate two members, who they found to be eligible for eviction in the first week. Based on the votes, the elimination list has been prepared. Keep scrolling down to know more.
Aditi Rai
Aditi Rai received the maximum number of nominations from the other contestants. She received as many as 9 votes, with the members mentioning the lack of involvement as the reason behind nominating her.
David John
Actor and model David John has also been nominated for eviction. He has received 5 votes with many of the members tagging him as a shy person.
Srinish Aravind
Serial actor Sreenesh Aravind is at the third spot, in the terms of the number of votes. Four contestants suggested his name into the eviction list.
Diya Sana
Diya Sana, who is a social activist is another member who has found a place in the eviction list. Three contestants nominated her name for eviction.
Hima Sankar
Hima Sankar, who is a theatre and film actor, is another person, who has been nominated for eviction in the first week. She received as many as 3 nominations.
Aristo Suresh
Meanwhile, captain Shweta Menon was asked to nominate a person along with these four people. The captain nominated Aristo Suresh as the team found Aristo Suresh's discomfort to remain on the show quite clear. She added that personally, the entire team wants him to continue on the show.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.