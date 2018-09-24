English
Bigg Boss Malayalam Week 13 Eviction: Archana Suseelan Gets Evicted In The Tension-filled Episode!

By
    As you all know, the first season of Bigg Boss Malayalam is in its last legs and the grand finale is on its way. Meanwhile, the past week at Bigg Boss Malayalam house witnessed a tight competition with 4 big contestants making it to the nomination list. The 4 members in the nomination list were Archana Suseelan, Sabumon, Shiyas Kareem and Pearle Maaney.

    It was revealed that one or more than one contestants might be evicted this week. On Sunday's episode, at first, Mohanlal the host of the show asked Sabumon to say a goodbye to the inmates of the house and asked him to come out of the house. He was asked to open the gate on his own. But, he was unable to open the main gate, as it was locked. Later, Bigg Boss asked Sabumon to get back to the house and thus revealed that he is safe.

    Later, the same process was repeated with Pearle Maaney and it was revealed that she was also safe.

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Week 13 Eviction: Archana Suseelan Gets Evicted In The Tension-filled Episode!

    Image Courtesy: Hotstar

    The eviction list was left with two more contestants in the form of Archana Suseelan and Shiyas Kareem. Mohanlal asked Archana Suseelan to come out of the house by opening the gates. The gates opened upon trying and thus she bid a goodbye to the house and inmates.

    Archana Suseelan was tagged as one of the strongest contestants of the house. Her performance in most of the tasks as well as the household activities were much appreciated.

    Story first published: Monday, September 24, 2018, 12:07 [IST]
