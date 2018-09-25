 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Week 14: Time To Vote For Your Favourite Contestants In The Grand Finale!

Aristo Suresh

Suresh stated that he came into the house without knowing what the show is about and his intention was to spend some time in the house singing some songs and entertaining one and all. Initially, he didn't find this as a competition. He asked the audiences to vote for him if they feel that he is the right candidate. He also thanked one and all for the continued support.

Sreenish Aravind

Sreenish started off by stating that he had hoped he would be there in the house for so long and he also thanked everyone for saving him six times from the eviction. He added that he didn't fight with anyone or hurt anyone intentionally and tried his best to adjust with all and moreover, he has got happiness from everywhere. He also mentioned that he will definitely miss the house as well as his friends. Sreenish added that it was in the house that he confessed his love for Pearle Maaney and he is indeed happy for that.

Aditi Rai

Aditi Rai mentioned that initially, she had never thought of winning and her intent was to remain in the house for maximum days possible. After each eviction from which she was saved, she felt that what she was doing in the house was probably right. She also added that she would like to bring her mother back to India and her big aim is to build a home of her own. She mentioned that she would be happy with the win of any candidate. Before ending, she added that she believes she will continue to get the support that she has been receiving all this while.

Pearle Maaney

She started off by saying that the audiences have seen the fun-loving side of Pearle Maaney before but through this show, they got to witness all her weaknesses and shortcomings. She asked the audiences to vote for her, if the audiences like her even now after seeing all these. She added that each contestant in the house is equally strong and asked them to vote for the contestant that the audiences like. She also apologised to the audiences if anything what she said or did had hurt them. Pearle Maaney added that she is ready to improve and thanked for supporting her during the eviction procedures.

Sabumon

Sabumon said that he came into the house without considering this as a competition and was more eager to go through the experience. He added that once, upon the opinion of the audiences, Lalettan asked him whether he could change his ways. Hence, he tried to bring in a lot of changes and ever since then, he believes that there has been a lot of physical and mental changes in him, for which he is happy about. He added that he didn't ever believe he would make it to the finale. He said that he is happy for whatever he has achieved and thanked all for supporting him during the nomination. Before finishing, he mentioned that he won't request anyone to vote for him but asked the audiences to vote for the contestant whom the audiences like the most. He also thanked one and all for watching the show and loving them.

Shiyas

It has been close to 80 days since Shiyas came into the house and Shiyas mentioned that such a long tenure is due to the support and prayers of the audiences. He added that he further needs the support of the audiences to win the finale. Upon coming inside the house, he knew that he had a lot of shortcomings and at the same time, he also got to know about his caliber as well. Shiyas also mentioned that he got good friends, elder brothers and sisters from the house. He added that the audiences got to know about him after seeing the show and that if he wins the show, it would be a turning point in his life. He added that he came in to the Bigg Boss house to win and requested the audiences to support him.