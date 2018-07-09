English
 Bigg Boss Malayalam Episode 14: No Eviction But A New Contestant Enters The House!

Bigg Boss Malayalam Episode 14: No Eviction But A New Contestant Enters The House!

    Bigg Boss Malayalam, the reality show has garnered a fan base for its own within a short span of time. It has been two weeks since the commencement of the show and upon the completion of the first week, we saw one of the contestants getting eliminated according to the voting procedures. At the same time, the audiences were anxious to know about the next contestant who would be eliminated by the end of the second week and five contestants were in the elimination list. What happened by the end of the second week of Bigg Boss Malayalam? Did anyone get eliminated? Keep reading to know more about the same.

    Images Courtesy: Hotstar

    Th Nominees

    As mentioned above, there were 5 nominees in the elimination list. Hima Sankar and Aristo Suresh, who were in the elimination list of the past week were nominated for this week as well. At the same time, Paerle Maaney, Deepan Murali and Anoop Chandran were nominated in this week.

    The Final Three

    On the 13th episode, Mohanlal, the host of the show confirmed that two of the contestants were safe. Deepan Murali and Hima Sankar were the two nominees who were out of the danger zone and thus leaving Pearle Maaney, Anoop Chandra and Aristo Suresh in the final list..

    Shwetha Menon Was Called To The Confession Room

    Later, the contestants were asked about their opinions on who would be out in the final room. Meanwhile. Shwetha Menon was called to the confession room to ask her opinion.

    Shwetha Menon's Opinion

    Earlier this week, one comment of Anoop Chandran did hurt Shwetha Menon. At the confession room, Bigg Boss asked Shwetha Menon whether she is ready to forgive Anoop Chandran and her answer would decide the final fate of Anoop Chandran, who has received the lowest number of votes. Shwetha Menon stated that she is ready to forgive Anoop Chandran and Bigg Boss revealed to her that no contestants will be evicted this week.

    Pearle Maaney

    Meanwhile, it was also revealed by the host Mohanlal that Pearle Maaney was the contestant who received the maximum number of votes to remain in the house, in the past week.

    The New Contestant

    At the same time, towards the end of the episode, Mohanlal also came up with an announcement regarding the new contestant of the house, who has come as a replacement for Manoj Varma, who had to leave the house due to medical conditions. Shiyas Kareem, who is a popular Model, is the new contestant who will be entering the house.

