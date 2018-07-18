 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Week 4: Hima Shankar Is Out & Who Will Be The Next One To Be Evicted?

Related Articles
The third week of Bigg Boss Malayalam, the much popular show, ended with the elimination of Hima Sankar, who was one among the contestants of the eviction list. Hima Sankar went on to become the second contestant after David John, to be eliminated upon voting. Now, the house is left with as many as 14 contestants and the competition is getting intense with each passing day. For the fourth week, Ranjini Haridas has been appointed as the captain of the house after she won a tough task. At the same time, the new eviction list has been announced and 4 members have found a place in the same.
Images Courtesy: Hotstar
The New Process
On Day 22, the contestants were asked by the Bigg Boss to select 5 people among themselves, whom they consider as the least active in the house. The contestants conducted an in-house poll within themselves and Aditi Rai, Pearle Maaney, Sreelakshmi, Deepan, Sreenish, Shiyas Kareem etc., were selected. Later, Bigg Boss asked each of the 14 contestants to nominate two members from them, in the confession room.
Deepan Murali
Deepan Murali is in the eviction list once again and as many as 6 contestants nominated his name. Some of them cited his lack of involvement, health problems etc., as the reason to nominate him.
Sreenish
Sreenish, who was the captain of the house in the previous week, has found a place in the eviction list. He also received as many as 6 votes. Some contestants cited his stint as a captain, his lazy attitude towards household chores etc., as the reason to nominate him.
Sreelakshmi
Sreelakshmi Sreekumar, who was in the eviction list in the past week, has entered the list this week as well with 5 contestants from the house nominating her name.
Aditi Rai
Aditi Rai, who was there in the eviction list, in the first week has entered the list, once again. 5 contestants nominated her name to the eviction list with some of them citing that she doesn't have any opinion of her own.