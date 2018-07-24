 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Week 5: Ranjini Haridas & Shwetha Menon Enter The Eviction List!

Related Articles
Upon the completion of the week 4, the Bigg Boss house went on to say a good bye to two of its contestants, in the form of Sreelakshmi Sreekumar and Deepan Murali. Now, the house is left with as many as 12 contestants and the competition is all set to be intense in the coming days. At the same time, the week 5 has commenced and the audiences were eagerly looking forward to know the contestants in the eviction list. As expected, the new list of the contestants in the eviction list has been announced and is open for voting. Read on to know more about the same.
Images Courtesy: Hotstar
Pearle Maaney – The New Captain
As you all know, Pearle Maaney has been elected as the new captain of the house after a task, which involved Pearle Maaney herself, Archana Suseelan and Aditi Rai. It is for the first time that Pearle Maaney is turning the captain of the house.
Not The Usual Format
In the past 4 weeks, the nominations were done by calling each contestant to the confession room wherein which the Bigg Boss asked them to nominate two members from the house for elimination. But this time, they were asked to follow a different format.
The New Procedure
The new procedure was indeed an interesting one. This time the nomination was done in open and that amidst the presence of all the inmates of the house. Each contestant was asked to dip their hands in a black ink and apply it on the face of the person whom they would like to nominate. One contestant was allowed to make two nominations. The contestants were also asked to give proper reasons for the nominations.
Ranjini Haridas & Shwetha Menon
Interestingly, Ranjini Haridas and Shwetha Menon received the maximum number of nominations and they received 10 votes and 8 votes respectively. They are the only nominees in the eviction list of this week. It is for the first time that both of them are entering the eviction list.