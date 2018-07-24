 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Week 5: Ranjini Haridas & Shwetha Menon Enter The Eviction List!

Pearle Maaney – The New Captain

As you all know, Pearle Maaney has been elected as the new captain of the house after a task, which involved Pearle Maaney herself, Archana Suseelan and Aditi Rai. It is for the first time that Pearle Maaney is turning the captain of the house.

Not The Usual Format

In the past 4 weeks, the nominations were done by calling each contestant to the confession room wherein which the Bigg Boss asked them to nominate two members from the house for elimination. But this time, they were asked to follow a different format.

The New Procedure

The new procedure was indeed an interesting one. This time the nomination was done in open and that amidst the presence of all the inmates of the house. Each contestant was asked to dip their hands in a black ink and apply it on the face of the person whom they would like to nominate. One contestant was allowed to make two nominations. The contestants were also asked to give proper reasons for the nominations.

Ranjini Haridas & Shwetha Menon

Interestingly, Ranjini Haridas and Shwetha Menon received the maximum number of nominations and they received 10 votes and 8 votes respectively. They are the only nominees in the eviction list of this week. It is for the first time that both of them are entering the eviction list.