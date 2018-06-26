English
Bigg Boss Malayalam: What Is Mohanlal's Remuneration For The Show?

    The Bigg Boss Malayalam has begun in style and much to the happiness of the Malayalam audiences, Mollywood's own superstar Mohanlal is hosting this much popular show. Bigg Boss is one of the highly appreciated television shows in Indian television and the grand launch of the same in Malayalam was much-awaited by the television audiences out here. Mohanlal is sure to give a big treat to all of his fans and followers through his new stint in the miniscreen and the show is expected to become a super success, straight away. Meanwhile, certain reports have been doing the rounds regarding the remuneration of Mohanlal for Bigg Boss Malayalam. Keep scrolling down to know more about the same.

    Mohanlal's Remuneration

    According to a recent report by Times Of India, a source close to the actor has said to them that Mohanlal would be getting 12 Crores for hosting this popular show, which is expected to rule the miniscreen for the next 3 months.

    The Location

    Meanwhile, the report also suggests that the team Bigg Boss is spending close to 44 Crores for the show and initially the makers of Bigg Boss Malayalam had planned to set the Bigg Boss house in Kochi. But due to heavy rain, the sets had collapsed and later the team shifted to Film City in Mumbai.

    The First Episode Of Bigg Boss

    Mohanlal had kicked off Bigg Boss Malayalam in style on June 24, 2018 with the actor introducing each and every contestant of the first edition of Big Boss Malayalam. Henceforth, the actor will be appearing on the episodes aired on Saturdays and Sundays.

    Mohanlal As The Host

    Well, Mohanlal has won the hearts of all, as the host of the show, with the very first episode itself. The actor in his inimitable style has made the show even more captive and interesting. The audiences are eagerly awaiting for the actor's appearance in the weekend episodes.

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 26, 2018, 13:02 [IST]
