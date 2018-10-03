 »   »   »  Bigg Boss Malayalam Winner Sabumon Roped In For Two Upcoming Malayalam Movies!

It was a couple of days ago that the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 1 was held and Sabumon, one of the most loved contestants of the house, was announced as the big winner of the first edition of the much loved reality show.

Meanwhile, Sabumon has already been roped in to play important roles in two upcoming Malayalam movies. The announcement regarding the same was held on the floors of the grand finale, amidst the presence of all.

Popular film-maker Lijo Jose Pellissery and actor-producer Vijay Babu were present for the grand finale of Bigg Boss Malayalam and they came on stage to make the big announcement. Lijo Jose Pellissery announced that Sabumon will be seen essaying an important role in his upcoming movie Jallikkettu. At the same time, Vijay Babu also announced that Sabumon has been roped in to play a crucial role in one of the upcoming production ventures of his production banner Friday Film House. Well, the news has indeed come as a big surprise to all the fans and followers of Sabumon.

As we all know, Sabumon is not new to films and apart from being a television host, he has proved his capability as an actor as well. He had played an important role in Lijo Jose Pellissery's multi-starrer movie Double Barrely, which released in 2015. He was also a part of other popular movies like Fireman, Adi Kapyare Koottamani, etc.