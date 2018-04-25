 »   »   » Biju Menon To Team Up With Oru Vadakan Selie Fame G Prajith!

Biju Menon was most recently seen in the film Orayiram Kinakkalal, which had hit the theatres during the first week of April. The much loved actor of Malayalam cinema is having handful of promising projects and one among those is his upcoming film with director G Prajith.

According to the reports that have come in Biju Menon and G Prajith will team up for a movie, which will have its script penned by Sajeev Pazhoor. The writer recently won the award for the Best Screenplay for his splendid work in the film Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, directed by Dileesh Pothen. Nothing much has been revealed about the genre of this upcoming film yet.

Meawhile, G Prajith had made his big debut as a film-maker with the movie Oru Vadakkan Selfie, scripted by Vineeth Sreenivasan and featuring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The film did emerge as a humungous success at the box office. Later, the director himself went on to make the Telugu version of the film as well, titled as Meda Meedha Abbayi, starring Allari Naresh and Nikhila Vimal.

On the other hand Biju Menon is busy with the works of his upcoming film Padayottam, directed by Rafeek Ibrahim and produced under the banner Weekend Blockbusters. Reportedly, the actor will be seen playing a character named Chenkal Reghu in this film and the first look poster of the film, which revealed the actor's look from the film, did gain a lot of attention.