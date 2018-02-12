 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Feb 5 – 11): Aadhi Continues To Rule; Aami & Rosapoo Enter The Scene!

5. Kaly

Kaly, the debut directorial venture of Najeem Koya has been receiving mixed reviews upon its release. The movie featuring a host of youngsters have been tagged as a thriller and going by the occupancy rates, the film has got an average opening at the box office. Let us see how the film will perform in the upcoming days.



Box Office Chart: Average Opening







4. Hey Jude

Hey Jude, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role is one of the most appreciated movies of the year, so far. The film had a comparatively slower start on its first weekend but the movie has definitely picked up pace on its second weekend. The movie went on to do a fine business in multiplex centres and city centres on the second weekend.



Box Office Chart: Above Average



3. Rosapoo

Rosapoo, did release in close to 120 screens in Kerala alone and thus setting the right platform for the movie to score big. But, the initial reviews for the movie weren't favourable for this film, starring Biju Menon in the lead role. It has to be seen how the film will be performing in the upcoming days.



Box Office Chart: Above Average Opening









2. Aami

Aami, starring Manju Warrier in the lead role is off to a decent start at the box office. The film, directed by Kamal has been receiving mixed reviews but the movie, which released in close to 90 screens in Kerala has managed to draw the crowds to the theatres on its first weekend. The weekdays will be crucial for the movie.



Box Office Chart: Decent Opening



1. Aadhi

Aadhi, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer, directed by Jeethu Joseph has entered the third week of its run and the movie continues to rule the bx office charts. The film, which crossed the 20-Crore mark on it second week itself is still continuing its run in a good number of centres. The arrival of the new releases haven't affected the film's run.



Box Office Chart: Blockbuster

