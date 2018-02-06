 »   »   » Box Office Chart(Jan 29 - Feb 04): Aadhi Is Super Strong; Hey Jude Enters The Scene!

5. Shikkari Shambhu

Kunchacko Boban starrer Shikkari Shambhu has earned a fan base of its own, with the movie turning out to be a well-packaged entertainer. The film continues its run in a decent number of theatres and family audiences have accepted the film.



Box Office Meter: Above Average







4. Padmaavat

Padmaavat has had a fine outing at the Kerala theatres. The much talked about Indian movie is doing a fine business, especially in the multiplexes and the city centres. Definitely, one of the best performances by a Hindi movie in the recent times.



Box Office Meter: Hit







3. Street Lights

Street Lights did get a decent opening on its first weekend but the movie couldn't create much of an impact at the box office during the weekdays, despite receiving some amazing reviews from the critics. Nevertheless, the film went on to do a decent business during the weekend.



Box Office Meter: Average







2. Hey Jude

Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude has opened to excellent reviews.. The film got released in above 100 screens in Kerala. The film had a decent weekend with the backing of good reviews. The movie is expected to gain more pace in the coming days as the word of mouth is exemplary.



Box Office Meter: Decent Opening







1. Aadhi

Aadhi is super strong at the top spot and is racing ahead at the box office. The family audiences have lapped up the movie and the film is sure to get a long run in the theatres. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer performed exceedingly well during the weekdays and according to the reports, the film has touched the 20-Crore mark at the Kerala box office.



Box Office Meter: Blockbuster

