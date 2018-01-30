 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Jan 22 - 28): Aadhi & Street Lights Take The Charge!

5. Carbon

Carbon has been receiving rave reviews upon its release and is still continuing its run in a good number of centres. In city centres, the film continues to draw crowds to the theatres. At the same time, Carbon has been affected by the arrival of some of the big movies of the past week.



Box Office Meter: Average







4. Shikkari Shambhu

Shikkari Shambhu has entered the second week of its run and according to the reportsand the movie did mint above 5 Crores from its first 5 days of run. Well, the movie has bagged the tag of a clean entertainer. Much like Carbon, Shikkari Shambhu also got affected by the big releases of the week.



Box Office Meter: Above Average







3. Padmaavat

Padmaavat, has got a promising start in the Kerala theatres. The film had graced the screens on January 25, 2018 and the film did get a sensational start. In the city centres and the Kochi multiplexes, the film is giving tight competitions to the big Malayalam movie releases.



Box Office Verdict: Promising Opening







2. Street Lights

Mammootty's Street Lights, directed by Shamdatt released in close to 111 screens in Kerala on January 26, 2018. The movie, which is definitely a different attempt, has been receiving good reviews upon its release and has started off at the box office on a good note.



Box Office Meter: Good Opening







1. Aadhi

Aadhi, the Pranav Mohanlal starrer did release in above 200 screens and the movie, which opened to positive reviews has made a sensational opening. The film, which got a grand opening on its very first day, continued its excellent run on Saturday through Sunday and going by the reports, a big hit is on its way.



Box Office Meter: Grand Opening





