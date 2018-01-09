 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Jan 1 -7): Aadu 2 Races Ahead To The Top!

The Christmas releases, which had hit the theatres during the last week of 2017, continue to make merry at the box office. Yes, we are talking about Aadu 2 and Masterpiece, which have turned out to be super success ventures.
Initially, there was a fierce competition between Aadu 2 and Masterpiece. The latter got a dream start at the box office and Aadu 2 moved forward steadily with the backing of big reviews.
Meanwhile, two releases, in the form of Diwanjimoola Grand Prix and Eeda had also hit the theatres, in the past week and here is how the box office chart looks like now..
This week will witness the arrival of two releases in the form of Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam and Queen. The Pongal releases are also gearing up to join the race at the Kerala box office.
5. Eeda
Eeda, starring Shane Nigam and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles has opened to extremely positive reviews in the theatres. With the backing of good reviews, there was a surge in the collections of the movie on Saturday and Sunday. Hopefully, the film will soar to newer heights in the coming days.
Box Office Meter: Average Opening
4. Diwanjimoola Grand Prix
Diwanjimoola Grand Prix, directed by Anil Radhakrishna Menon, had opened to decent reviews in the theatres. The film, which has been tagged as a satire has had an average start at the box office. It has to be seen how well the film will perform during the weekdays.
Box Office Meter: Average Opening
3. Mayaanadhi
Mayaanadhi has definitely emerged as the hot favourite of the audiences. The movie, which won the best of reviews among the Christmas releases is now enjoying a fine run, especially in the city centres. The movie has entered the third week of its run and is still doing a fine business in majority of the centres.
Box Office Meter: Hit
2. Masterpiece
Masterpiece has tasted a big success at the box office. Reportedly, the Mammootty starrer which has earned the label of a mass entertainer completed 10000 shows in Kerala alone. The film has entered the third week of its run and is still continuing with above 300 shows per day
Box Office Meter: Superhit
1. Aadu 2
Aadu 2 is rock-steady at the box office and has raced ahead to the top spot. The film is doing a fantastic business and there has been an increase in the number of theatres, as well. The movie is doing a steady business on both the weekdays and weekends. The number of repeated audiences are on the higher side and the film has emerged as the big winner of the season.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster