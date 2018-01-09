 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Jan 1 -7): Aadu 2 Races Ahead To The Top!

The Christmas releases, which had hit the theatres during the last week of 2017, continue to make merry at the box office. Yes, we are talking about Aadu 2 and Masterpiece, which have turned out to be super success ventures.

Initially, there was a fierce competition between Aadu 2 and Masterpiece. The latter got a dream start at the box office and Aadu 2 moved forward steadily with the backing of big reviews.



Meanwhile, two releases, in the form of Diwanjimoola Grand Prix and Eeda had also hit the theatres, in the past week and here is how the box office chart looks like now..



This week will witness the arrival of two releases in the form of Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam and Queen. The Pongal releases are also gearing up to join the race at the Kerala box office.

