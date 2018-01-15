 »   »   » Box Office Chart: Aadu 2 Is Unassailable; Thaana Serndha Koottam & Sketch Mark A Big Entry!

Aadu 2, which started off its magnificent run in the theatres during the Christmas season of 2017 did extend its grand run towards the first half of January 2018, as well.

Suriya's Thaana Serndha Koottam and Vikram's Sketch, which made a big release in the past week were expected to pose a threat to Aadu 2 and its future run.



Meanwhile, two more Malayalam films, in the form of Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam and Queen had also made an entry to the theatres in the past week. Read box office chart of this week to know about the top movies at the Kerala box office..



5. Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam Daivame Kaithozham K Kumarakanam did make a release in close to 100 theatres in Kerala. The much awaited film from Jayaram-Salim Kumar team has had an average opening in the theatres. The big Tamil releases have given a tight competition to the film. Meanwhile, the Jayaram starrer has been receiving mixed reviews from the theatres.

Box Office Meter: Average Opening

4. Queen Queen, a film by a group of youngsters has made a real good opening in the theatres. Especially in the city centres, Queen has made a huge impact. The movie made a release in above 80 screens and the responses, so far for the movie have been promising. The movie is expected to scale to new heights in the coming days.

Box Office Meter: Promising Opening

3. Sketch Vikram's Sketch, directed by Vijay Chandar did make a big release in Kerala. It is after a gap of 1.5 years that a Vikram film is coming into the theatres. Sketch has opened to mixed reviews from the theatres, but still, going by the reports, the film has been able to draw crowds to the theatres.

Box Office Meter: Decent Opening



2. Thaana Serndha Koottam Well, Thaana Serndha Koottam was one of the most awaited film's of the Pongal season. The Suriya fans in Kerala got a big treat from their favourite star from this movie, which has opened to decent reviews. Going by the reports, the film which released in close to 200 screens has opened on a positive note at the Kerala box office.

Box Office Meter: Good Opening

1. Aadu 2 Well, Aadu 2 remains rock-steady at the box office, despite the arrival of the new releases. The film continues to remain the first choice of the family audiences. If reports are to be believed, the film has already crossed the 20-Crore mark and is sailing ahead to conquer newer heights. Well, the film is expected to continue the same momentum till the arrival of next big releases.

Box Office Meter: Big Blockbuster



On the other hand, Diwanjimoola Grand Prix couldn't make much of an impact at the box office. Eeda has been receiving good reviews and is trying its best to remain in the race. Mayaanadhi is still doing a steady business in the theatres. Mammootty's Masterpiece has entered the fourth week of its run and is continuing its run in above 50 theatres in Kerala.