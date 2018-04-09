 »   »   » Box Office Chart (April 2 -8): Parole Makes An Entry; Sudani From Nigeria Stays Strong!

Related Articles
- Parole Box Office Prediction: A Good Start For The Film Guaranteed?
- Parole Review: A Pretty Ordinary Tale That Doesn't Bore You!
- Before Parole: An Analysis Of Mammootty's Previous 5 Vishu Releases!
- A Tête-à-tête With The Writer Of Mammootty's Parole, Ajith Poojappura!
- Mammootty Starrer Parole Gets A Clean 'U' Certificate!
- Parole, Kammara Sambhavam & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In April 2018!
- Parole: The Release Of The Mammootty Starrer Has Been Postponed!
- Parole, Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, Ranam & Kuttanadan Marpapa Make An Impact With Their Trailers!
- Parole: The Teaser Of The Mammootty Starrer Is Out!
- Parole, Poomaram & Other Malayalam Movies To Watch Out For In March 2018!
- Mammootty's Parole To Hit The Theatres On This Date!
- Parole: The First Look Poster Of The Mammootty Starrer Is A Big Hit!
- Sudani From Nigeria Is Racing Ahead At The Box Office!
It's a refreshing time for the Malayalam film industry with some big movies already ruling the theatres across the Kerala. Mammootty starrer Parole, the much awaited film, was one among the big releases of the past week along with the Biju Menon starrer Orayiram Kinakkalal. Both the films had hit the theatres on the same day (April 06, 2018).
Meanwhile, the big releases of the previous weeks continue their good run in the theatres. Read this week's box office chart to know about the top 5 Malayalam movies of the past week.
5. Oraayiram Kinakkalal
Oraayiram Kinakkalal has opened to some good reviews but going by the reports, it has to be assumed that the opening of the film isn't that big. Nevertheless, the film has bagged the tag of a good entertainer and is expected to pick-up pace in the coming days.
Box Office Meter: Above Average Opening
4. Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil
Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, the movie has won a lot of praises and it did get a good opening in the theatres. The film, directed by Tinu Pappachan continues to garner praises and it was solid on the weekdays as well. The movie has turned out to be the first choice of youngsters and has everything in it to make it big.
Box Office Meter: A Hit Is On The Way
3. Kuttanadan Marpappa
Well, Kuttanadan Marpappa has been well-accepted by the family audiences and the steady run of the movie shows the same. The weekdays were indeed good for the movie and the second weekend too was a fruitful one for the film as it registered houseful shows in many of the centres.
Box Office Meter: A Hit Is On The Way
2. Sudani From Nigeria
Words would be less to describe Sudani From Nigeria, which has turned out to be the most loved movie of the year so far. The film is still rock-steady in majority of the centres and is sailing ahead smoothly even after the arrival of other big releases. Sudani From Nigeria is clearly a big winner and is on its way to reach more and more heights.
Box Office Meter: Super Hit
1. Parole
Parole, the Vishu release of Mammootty, has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The film had released in above 140 screens across Kerala and has made a decent start, especially in the single screens, considering the fact that it is a family movie. The upcoming weekdays will be crucial for the movie and family continues to pour in, then Parole is expected to stay strong at the box office.
Box Office Meter: Good Opening
A good number of Malayalam movies are expected to make it to the theatres this week as Vishu releases. The competition at the box office will definitely become more intense in the coming days.
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.