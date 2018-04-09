English
 »   »   » Box Office Chart (April 2 -8): Parole Makes An Entry; Sudani From Nigeria Stays Strong!

Box Office Chart (April 2 -8): Parole Makes An Entry; Sudani From Nigeria Stays Strong!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Related Articles

It's a refreshing time for the Malayalam film industry with some big movies already ruling the theatres across the Kerala. Mammootty starrer Parole, the much awaited film, was one among the big releases of the past week along with the Biju Menon starrer Orayiram Kinakkalal. Both the films had hit the theatres on the same day (April 06, 2018).

Sudani from Nigeria (U): Book Your Tickets Right Away!

Meanwhile, the big releases of the previous weeks continue their good run in the theatres. Read this week's box office chart to know about the top 5 Malayalam movies of the past week.

5. Oraayiram Kinakkalal

Oraayiram Kinakkalal has opened to some good reviews but going by the reports, it has to be assumed that the opening of the film isn't that big. Nevertheless, the film has bagged the tag of a good entertainer and is expected to pick-up pace in the coming days.

Box Office Meter: Above Average Opening


4. Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil

Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, the movie has won a lot of praises and it did get a good opening in the theatres. The film, directed by Tinu Pappachan continues to garner praises and it was solid on the weekdays as well. The movie has turned out to be the first choice of youngsters and has everything in it to make it big.

Box Office Meter: A Hit Is On The Way


3. Kuttanadan Marpappa

Well, Kuttanadan Marpappa has been well-accepted by the family audiences and the steady run of the movie shows the same. The weekdays were indeed good for the movie and the second weekend too was a fruitful one for the film as it registered houseful shows in many of the centres.

Box Office Meter: A Hit Is On The Way


2. Sudani From Nigeria

Words would be less to describe Sudani From Nigeria, which has turned out to be the most loved movie of the year so far. The film is still rock-steady in majority of the centres and is sailing ahead smoothly even after the arrival of other big releases. Sudani From Nigeria is clearly a big winner and is on its way to reach more and more heights.

Box Office Meter: Super Hit

1. Parole

Parole, the Vishu release of Mammootty, has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The film had released in above 140 screens across Kerala and has made a decent start, especially in the single screens, considering the fact that it is a family movie. The upcoming weekdays will be crucial for the movie and family continues to pour in, then Parole is expected to stay strong at the box office.

Box Office Meter: Good Opening


A good number of Malayalam movies are expected to make it to the theatres this week as Vishu releases. The competition at the box office will definitely become more intense in the coming days.

Read more about: parole sudani from nigeria
Story first published: Monday, April 9, 2018, 15:49 [IST]
Other articles published on Apr 9, 2018
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat