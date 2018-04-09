 »   »   » Box Office Chart (April 2 -8): Parole Makes An Entry; Sudani From Nigeria Stays Strong!

5. Oraayiram Kinakkalal

Oraayiram Kinakkalal has opened to some good reviews but going by the reports, it has to be assumed that the opening of the film isn't that big. Nevertheless, the film has bagged the tag of a good entertainer and is expected to pick-up pace in the coming days.



Box Office Meter: Above Average Opening







4. Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil

Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil, the movie has won a lot of praises and it did get a good opening in the theatres. The film, directed by Tinu Pappachan continues to garner praises and it was solid on the weekdays as well. The movie has turned out to be the first choice of youngsters and has everything in it to make it big.



Box Office Meter: A Hit Is On The Way







3. Kuttanadan Marpappa

Well, Kuttanadan Marpappa has been well-accepted by the family audiences and the steady run of the movie shows the same. The weekdays were indeed good for the movie and the second weekend too was a fruitful one for the film as it registered houseful shows in many of the centres.



Box Office Meter: A Hit Is On The Way







2. Sudani From Nigeria

Words would be less to describe Sudani From Nigeria, which has turned out to be the most loved movie of the year so far. The film is still rock-steady in majority of the centres and is sailing ahead smoothly even after the arrival of other big releases. Sudani From Nigeria is clearly a big winner and is on its way to reach more and more heights.



Box Office Meter: Super Hit



1. Parole

Parole, the Vishu release of Mammootty, has opened to mixed reviews in the theatres. The film had released in above 140 screens across Kerala and has made a decent start, especially in the single screens, considering the fact that it is a family movie. The upcoming weekdays will be crucial for the movie and family continues to pour in, then Parole is expected to stay strong at the box office.



Box Office Meter: Good Opening

