 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Feb 12-18): Captain Takes The Control!

5. Rosapoo

Biju Menon-Neeraj Madhav team's Rosapoo came in amidst good expectations but the film seemingly has failed to hit the right chords. The movie, tagged as an entertainer received negative reviews and it did lose out quite a few centres on its second week.



Box office Meter: Below Average







4. Hey Jude

Nivin Pauly starrer Hey is one of the films that have fetched maximum positive reviews in this year, so far. The movie, which had a comparatively slower start, picked up pace on its second week. Hey Jude has entered the third week of its run and it continues its decent run in multiplexes and city centres.



Box Office Meter: Above Average







3. Aami

Manju Warrier starrer Aami, directed by Kamal has entered the second week of its run. The film is still continuing its run in a good number of centres and that shows that Aami has struck the right chords. The weekends have been decent enough for the movie with decent occupancy rates.



Box Office Meter: Above Average







2. Aadhi

Pranav Mohanlal starrer Aadhi still continues its decent run in the theatres. Especially, the weekends continue to remain strong for this movie with family audiences coming to the theatres in large numbers. Truly, the first big blockbuster of the year.



Box Office Meter: Blockbuster







1. Captain

Captain, the biopic of VP Sathyan did release in above 100 screens in Kerala alone. The movie has got a good start at the box office and the reviews have been extremely favourable for Captain. Hence the way ahead also looks extremely promising for this Jayasurya starrer and is expected to maintain the same momentum in the coming days.



Box Office Meter: Promising Opening

