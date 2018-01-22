 »   »   » Box Office Chart (Jan 15-21): Carbon & Shikkari Shambhu Enter The Race; Queen Makes a Big Mark!

5. Thaana Serndha Koottam

Suriya's Thaana Serndha Koottam did get a fine start in the Kerala theatres. The movie had opened to mixed reviews and after a good opening there was a slight deduction in the collection on the weekdays. The film has entered the second week of run in a decent number of theatres in Kerala.



Box Office Meter: Above Average



4. Shikkari Shambhu

Kunchacko Boban's Shikkari Shambhu, directed by Sugeeth, had hit the theatres, this Saturday (January 20, 2018). The movie did open to good reviews from the audiences and the movie has bagged the title of a clean entertainer. The movie has got a decent start and is sure to pick up with the backing of the good word of mouth.



Box Office Meter: Above Average Opening



3. Carbon

Carbon had hit the theatres on January 19, 2018 and the film has received some extremely good reviews from the critics with everyone unanimously praising Fahadh Faasil's performance. The movie has got a decent start at the box office and is expected to reach newer heights in the coming days.



Box Office Meter: Above Average Opening



2. Queen

Queen has struck the right chords with the audiences with youngsters and family crowds coming to the theatres in large numbers. According to the reports, with the backing of extremely positive reviews, there has been an increase in number of shows of the movie. More importantly, the film did put up a grand show, despite facing tight competitions from the big Tamil movies.



Box Office Meter: Hit







1. Aadu 2

Aadu 2 continues to reign at the top spot at the box office with the movie still drawing crowds in decent numbers. Reportedly, Aadu 2 is continuing its run in above 100 centres in Kerala. The movie has emerged as a humongous box office success and is giving even the new releases a run for their money.



Box Office Meter: Big Blockbuster

