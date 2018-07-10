 »   »   »  Box Office Chart (July 02-08): My Story Makes An Entry; Abrahaminte Santhathikal Stays Strong!

Related Articles
The first week of July witnessed the arrival of a big release in the form of My Story, which was one of the long-awaited movies. In fact, My Story was the only major release of the past week. Which are the films that made the maximum impact at the box office in the past week? What is the current status of Abrahaminte Santhathikal and Njan Marykutty? Read box office chart to know about them.
Meanwhile, this week will witness the arrival of two much-awaited releases. Mohanlal starrer Neerali will be the first to hit the theatres on July 13, 2018. Prithviraj's Koode, directed by Anjali Menon, will grace the big screens on July 14, 2018.
5. Incredibles 2
Incredibles 2 is one such film, which has garnered the love of the kids and the family audiences. The movie, which hit the theatres three weeks ago, is continuing its run in some of the centres and has been doing a good business.
Box Office Meter: Hit
4. Sanju
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, has turned out to be one of the best performing Hindi movies of the recent times. The film is doing a spectacular business in Kochi, where the film has outperformed many other movies.
Box Office Meter: Hit
3. Njan Marykutty
Jayasurya starrer Njan Marykutty is doing a steady business. One cannot deny the fact that the film has slowed down a bit in the due course of its run but still the film has already made a good impact at the box office. The film is one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the recent times.
Box Office Meter: Hit
2. Abrahaminte Santhathikal
Abrahaminte Santhathikal is continuing its fantastic run at the theatres across Kerala. The movie entered the fourth week of its run in approximately 116 theatres across the state. The film is maintaining steady box office collections and is undoubtedly, the biggest successes of the year.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster
1. My Story
My Story was the big release of the past week and the movie starring Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles have opened to mixed reviews. Going by the reports doing the rounds and the theatres status, it has got an OK opening but isn't at par with the other big movies of the season. It has to be seen how well the film would be performing in the upcoming days.
Box Office Meter: Above Average Opening
