Box Office Chart (June 18-24): Abrahaminte Santhathikal Continues Its Rule!

    The month of June has been a good one for Mollywood, with two major movies Abrahaminte Santhathikal and Njan Marykutty, hitting the theatres in quick succession. Both the films had opened to good reviews in the theatres across the state and things were perfectly set for the movie for a grand run. At the same time, the past week witnessed the arrival of the much-awaited Tamil movie Tik Tik Tik, starring Jayam Ravi in the lead role. Keep reading the box office chart to know the top 5 movies that ruled the Kerala box office in the past week.

    At the same time, this week will see the entry of the Tovino Thomas starrer Theevandi to the theatres. The film has been slated for a release on June 29, 2018.

    5. Kaala

    Kaala did enjoy a good start at the box office, but it is a fact that it couldn't take forward the same momentum in the next week. Kaala is continuing its run in a good number of centres, but the film did lose out quite a few centres later on, especially in its third week.

    Box Office Meter: Above Average

    4. Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom

    Jurassic World continues its good show in the theatres, especially at the multiplexes and the city centres. The Hollywood movie has won the love of the families and kids. Even though the film hasn't matched the reviews of the franchise's previous film, it hasn't affected the collections of the movie.

    Box Office Meter: Hit

    3. Tik Tik Tik

    Jayam Ravi starrer Tik Tik Tik was one of the highly awaited Tamil ventures. The film made a release in 96 centres across Kerala and it has had a decent start. The film has opened to decent reviews, with the Kerala audiences praising the new concept that the film has to offer.

    Box Office Meter: Decent Opening

    2. Njan Marykutty

    Jayasurya starrer Njan Marykutty is doing a decent business at the box office and is on its way to enter the list of hits of the year so far. The film has entered the second week of its run in almost all of its release centres. The weekend collections for the film was also on the promising side.

    Box Office Meter: Hit

    1. Abrahaminte Santhathikal

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal is sitting pretty at the top spot and is all geared up to rule the box office in the days to come. The film did an impeccable business on the weekdays as well and entered the second week with an additional number of centres. The second weekend was equally good with audiences pouring in to the theatres. Rightly, the movie has entered the list of the blockbusters of the year.

    Box Office Meter: Blockbuster

