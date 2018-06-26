 »   »   »  Box Office Chart (June 18-24): Abrahaminte Santhathikal Continues Its Rule!

Related Articles
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Collection Report: The Mammootty Starrer Crosses A New Milestone!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Collections: A Gigantic Beginning In UAE/GCC!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Records: The Film Has Pocketed Some Big Achievements!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Report: How Much Has The Film Collected So Far?
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal VS Njan Marykutty: The Mammootty Starrer Is Leading The Race!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office: The Film Successfully Passes The Weekdays' Test!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Success: Mammootty & Team Celebrate By Cutting A Cake!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal: Here Is What Captain's Director Had To Say About The Mammootty Starrer!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office First Weekend Collections: The Film Is Super Strong!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Collection: A Phenomenal Opening For The Mammootty Starrer!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Review: A Deft Suspense Thriller That Is A Compelling Watch!
- Abrahaminte Santhathikal Box Office Prediction: The Stage Is Perfectly Set!
The month of June has been a good one for Mollywood, with two major movies Abrahaminte Santhathikal and Njan Marykutty, hitting the theatres in quick succession. Both the films had opened to good reviews in the theatres across the state and things were perfectly set for the movie for a grand run. At the same time, the past week witnessed the arrival of the much-awaited Tamil movie Tik Tik Tik, starring Jayam Ravi in the lead role. Keep reading the box office chart to know the top 5 movies that ruled the Kerala box office in the past week.
At the same time, this week will see the entry of the Tovino Thomas starrer Theevandi to the theatres. The film has been slated for a release on June 29, 2018.
5. Kaala
Kaala did enjoy a good start at the box office, but it is a fact that it couldn't take forward the same momentum in the next week. Kaala is continuing its run in a good number of centres, but the film did lose out quite a few centres later on, especially in its third week.
Box Office Meter: Above Average
4. Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom
Jurassic World continues its good show in the theatres, especially at the multiplexes and the city centres. The Hollywood movie has won the love of the families and kids. Even though the film hasn't matched the reviews of the franchise's previous film, it hasn't affected the collections of the movie.
Box Office Meter: Hit
3. Tik Tik Tik
Jayam Ravi starrer Tik Tik Tik was one of the highly awaited Tamil ventures. The film made a release in 96 centres across Kerala and it has had a decent start. The film has opened to decent reviews, with the Kerala audiences praising the new concept that the film has to offer.
Box Office Meter: Decent Opening
2. Njan Marykutty
Jayasurya starrer Njan Marykutty is doing a decent business at the box office and is on its way to enter the list of hits of the year so far. The film has entered the second week of its run in almost all of its release centres. The weekend collections for the film was also on the promising side.
Box Office Meter: Hit
1. Abrahaminte Santhathikal
Abrahaminte Santhathikal is sitting pretty at the top spot and is all geared up to rule the box office in the days to come. The film did an impeccable business on the weekdays as well and entered the second week with an additional number of centres. The second weekend was equally good with audiences pouring in to the theatres. Rightly, the movie has entered the list of the blockbusters of the year.
Box Office Meter: Blockbuster
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.