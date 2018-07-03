English
 Box Office Chart(June 25 – July 1): Abrahaminte Santhathikal Dominates Despite Sanju's Entry!

Box Office Chart(June 25 – July 1): Abrahaminte Santhathikal Dominates Despite Sanju's Entry!

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal and Njan Marykutty continue to be the two big Malayalam movies showing in the maximum number of screens across Kerala. Tovino Thomas starrer Theevandi was expected to hit the theatres in the past week, but the film's release got pushed ahead to another date. At the same time, a big movie from Bollywood had joined the race in the form of the Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju, which had hit the theatres on June 29, 2018. Keep reading to know about the movies that made the maximum impact in the past week.

    5. Aravindante Athithikal

    Aravindante Athithikal is one such movie, which has managed to draw crowds to the theatres on a regular basis. It has been over 2 months since the film hit the theatres and the movie is continuing its run in some of the major centres.

    Box Office Meter: Super Hit

    4. Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom

    Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom has been doing well at the theatres and it has retained a good number of screens, especially in the city centres, on its fourth week as well. This rightly shows the popularity that the franchise holds.

    Box Office Meter: Hit

    3. Sanju

    Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju has opened to extremely positive reviews across the country. The film has received a good welcome in Kerala with the rush for the movie increasing with each passing day. The film has been released in a good number of centres across the state and has opened on an extremely good note at city centres like Kochi and Trivandrum.

    Box Office Meter: Good Opening

    2. Njan Marykutty

    Njan Marykutty continues its decent run in a good number of theatres on its third week as well. The Jayasurya starrer has the support of the family audiences and the good show in the weekends rightly underline that fact.

    Box Office Meter: Hit

    1. Abrahaminte Santhathikal

    Abrahaminte Santhathikal is sitting unperturbed at the top spot and the Mammootty starrer has entered the third week of its run with an extremely good number of shows/day. The past weekend too was a good one with the film registering housefull shows in some of the centres.

    Box Office Meter: Blockbuster

    Well, the upcoming week will witness the arrival of Prithviraj's much awaited film My Story, which also features Parvathy in the lead role. The film has been slated for a release on July 06, 2018.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 3, 2018, 16:34 [IST]
