 »   »   » Box Office Chart (February 19-25): Captain Stays Strong!

5. Kalyanam

Kalyanam, the debut acting venture of Shravan Mukesh got released in above 50 screens across Kerala. The reviews haven't been very favourable for the film, which has been tagged as a cliched love story. Let's wait and see whether the film can pick up pace during the weekdays or not.



Box Office Meter: Average Opening







4. Aami

Manju Warrier's Aami has been doing a decent business in the theatres. The film has entered the third week of its run and Aami continues to draw crowds in decent numbers. Especially, in the city centres the movie has been doing an extremely good business during the weekends.



3. Aadhi

Aadhi has successfully completed 4 weeks of run in the theatres across Kerala and the movie has stayed strong in the theatres even after 1 month of its release. The film is the first big blockbuster of the year and continues its run in a good number of theatres even now. Pranav Mohanlal has struck gold with his very first venture as a lead hero.



Box Office Meter: Blockbuster



2. Black Panther

Black Panther is a worldwide hit and the film, which has been tagged as one of the best among the Marvel series movies has done a fine business in Kerala as well. Especially, at the multiplexes and city centres, Black Panther has had an extremely good run.



Box Office Meter: Hit







1. Captain

Captain had a fine beginning in the theatres. The movie has fetched extremely good reviews from all sectors. The movie has entered the second week of its run. After a good start, the film did get decent collections on weekdays as well, with good occupancy during the evening shows. Definitely, another big hit is on its way.



Box Office Meter: Hit

