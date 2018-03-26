 »   »   » Box Office Chart (March 19 -25): Sudani From Nigeria Strikes Big!

Related Articles
- Sudani From Nigeria Box Office: An Impressive Beginning!
- Sudani From Nigeria Review: A Shining Gem!
- Before Sudani From Nigeria: A Quick Glance At Soubin Shahir’s Progress To A Lead Actor
- Sudani From Nigeria: Richie Director Is All Praises For The Movie!
- After Poomaram, Kalidas Jayaram To Play The Lead Role In Alphonse Puthren's Next!
- Poomaram Box Office: A Steady Weekend For The Movie!
- Box Office Chart (March 12-18): Poomaram & Ira Are The New Entrants!
- Poomaram: Nivin Pauly Is Extremely Impressed With The Movie!
- Poomaram Box Office: A Promising Start For The Movie!
- Poomaram Audience Review: Here’s The Public Response!
- Poomaram Box Office Prediction: All Set To Score Big?
- Poomaram Review: Poetic And Real At The Same Time!
- Before Poomaram: A Trip Down Film Journey Of Kalidas Jayaram & Abrid Shine!
Good times are back for the industry with back-to-back Malayalam movies making it to the theatres. The past week witnessed the entry of Sudani From Nigeria, starring Soubin Shahir and Samuel Abiola Robinson in the lead roles.
Sudani From Nigeria made a release in above 100 screens and at the same time, the movies of the past week, Poomaram and Ira, were still running to give a tight competition to this new movie. Take a look at this week's box office chart to know more..
5. Pacific Rim
For Hollywood movie buffs, there is Pacific Rim at the theatres and the much awaited movie has had a fine opening in the theatres, especially at the Kochi multiplexes and other city centres.
Box Office Meter: Fine Opening
4. Captain
Well, the arrival of the new releases has slightly affected Captain's run with the film losing some centres. Nevertheless, the film has already done an exceptional business in the theatres and has bagged a place of it own in the list of the big successes of 2018 so far.
Box Office Meter: Hit
3. Poomaram
Poomaram did get a fine start and there was a slight reduction is the collections during the weekdays. Nevertheless, it hasn't affected the movie much and the Kalidas Jayaram starrer continues to garner the support of the lovers of realistic movies. Poomaram has entered the second week of its run and this week will be a crucial one.
Box Office Meter: A Probable Hit
2. Ira
Unni Mukundan - Gokul Suresh starrer has definitely pleased the lovers of thrillers with a commercial angle. The movie bagged the tag of a good entertainer and has had a decent run so far. The movie has entered the second week of its run in almost all the centres.
Box Office Meter: A Probable Hit
1. Sudani From Nigeria
Sudani From Nigeria has opened to extremely positive reviews in the theatres. The movie had a strong start at the box office and has performed equally well at the multiplexes and single screen. Sudani From Nigeria has won unanimously positive reviews and the movie is sure to climb to greater heights in the upcoming days and is sure top pass the weekday test with flying colours.
Box Office Meter: Impressive Opening
Meanwhile, this week will indeed be a big for Mollywood with as many as three releases scheduled for a release. Kuttanadan Marpappa and Vikadakumaran will hit the theatres on March 29, 2018. At the same time, Mammootty starrer Parole will grace the big screens on March 31, 2018.