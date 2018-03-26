 »   »   » Box Office Chart (March 19 -25): Sudani From Nigeria Strikes Big!

5. Pacific Rim

For Hollywood movie buffs, there is Pacific Rim at the theatres and the much awaited movie has had a fine opening in the theatres, especially at the Kochi multiplexes and other city centres.



Box Office Meter: Fine Opening







4. Captain

Well, the arrival of the new releases has slightly affected Captain's run with the film losing some centres. Nevertheless, the film has already done an exceptional business in the theatres and has bagged a place of it own in the list of the big successes of 2018 so far.



Box Office Meter: Hit







3. Poomaram

Poomaram did get a fine start and there was a slight reduction is the collections during the weekdays. Nevertheless, it hasn't affected the movie much and the Kalidas Jayaram starrer continues to garner the support of the lovers of realistic movies. Poomaram has entered the second week of its run and this week will be a crucial one.



Box Office Meter: A Probable Hit







2. Ira

Unni Mukundan - Gokul Suresh starrer has definitely pleased the lovers of thrillers with a commercial angle. The movie bagged the tag of a good entertainer and has had a decent run so far. The movie has entered the second week of its run in almost all the centres.



Box Office Meter: A Probable Hit







1. Sudani From Nigeria

Sudani From Nigeria has opened to extremely positive reviews in the theatres. The movie had a strong start at the box office and has performed equally well at the multiplexes and single screen. Sudani From Nigeria has won unanimously positive reviews and the movie is sure to climb to greater heights in the upcoming days and is sure top pass the weekday test with flying colours.



Box Office Meter: Impressive Opening





