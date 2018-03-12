 »   »   » Box Office Chart (March 05-11): Top 5 Malayalam Movies!

5. Hey Jude

Nivin Pauly starrer Hey Jude is pretty strong in the city centres. Especially at the Kochi multiplexes, the movie is still rock solid. The film has completed 5 weeks of run in the theatres and has performed in a good manner.



Box Office Meter: Hit







4. Charminar

Charminar was one among the releases of the past week. The film made a release in a decent number of theatres across Kerala. The movie has met with some decent reviews but the opening isn't huge. Let's wait and see whether the film would pick pace in the coming days.



3. Shikkari Shambhu

Shikkari Shambhu turned out to be one of the finest entertainers of the year so far. Importantly, the film did make a come back to a good number of centres in many of the theatres across Kerala and has done a good job. The Kunchacko Boban starrer has completed 50 days of run in the theatres and has had a decent outing at the box office.



Box Office Meter: Hit



2. Aadhi

There is no stopping Aadhi and the movie is flying high at the box office. The Pranav Mohanlal starrer has had a rollicking journey so far and has reportedly completed 16000 shows in Kerala, which is splendid. There are also reports doing the rounds that the movie is all set to enter the 50-Crore club at the worldwide box office soon.



Box Office Meter: Blockbuster



1. Captain

Captain has emerged as a success at the box office and has entered the fourth week of its run in the theatres across Kerala. The film has retained a decent number of centres and continues to draw praises of the audiences. The film has struck the right chord with the family audiences as well. Yet another success for Jayasurya.



Box Office Meter: Hit

